Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police looking for 3 suspects involved in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 6:47 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say a fire at a business in the city is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say a fire at a business in the city is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated crime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Toronto police are looking for three male suspects who allegedly smashed display cases and stole property from a retail store in Sherway Gardens on Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to the robbery call just after 5:20 p.m.

Three males allegedly smashed display cases and took an unknown quantity of property.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as 18-years-old, six-feet-tall, with a thin build, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Police described the second suspect as 18-years-old and six-feet-tall, wearing all white clothing.

There is no description of the third suspect, but police said the suspects were seen in a red sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.

