Police looking for 3 suspects involved in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are looking for three male suspects who allegedly smashed display cases and stole property from a retail store in Sherway Gardens on Wednesday evening.
Police say they responded to the robbery call just after 5:20 p.m.
Three males allegedly smashed display cases and took an unknown quantity of property.
Police said no injuries were reported.
The first suspect is described as 18-years-old, six-feet-tall, with a thin build, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.
Police described the second suspect as 18-years-old and six-feet-tall, wearing all white clothing.
There is no description of the third suspect, but police said the suspects were seen in a red sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.
