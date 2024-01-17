Police looking for 3 suspects involved in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

See more sharing options

Toronto police are looking for three male suspects who allegedly smashed display cases and stole property from a retail store in Sherway Gardens on Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to the robbery call just after 5:20 p.m.

Three males allegedly smashed display cases and took an unknown quantity of property.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as 18-years-old, six-feet-tall, with a thin build, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Police described the second suspect as 18-years-old and six-feet-tall, wearing all white clothing.

There is no description of the third suspect, but police said the suspects were seen in a red sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.