Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halton police arrest 4 teens after armed robbery at Oakville pharmacy

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Four teenagers are under arrest after an armed robbery at an Oakville pharmacy and fleeing from police.'
Four teenagers are under arrest after an armed robbery at an Oakville pharmacy and fleeing from police.
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, the pharmacy manager says a built-in time delay on the safe where drugs were stored prevented the suspects from being successful.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four teens were arrested by Halton police following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville, Ont., on Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. for an armed robbery at a pharmacy in a strip mall in the area of Westoak Trails Boulevard and Bronte Road.

Global News learned four masked male suspects entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded drugs and money from the safe before assaulting two female employees.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The manager of the pharmacy told Global News one of the suspects held a gun to his head, while the two other employees were punched.

However, thanks to a time delay on the safe — mandated by the Ontario College of Pharmacists last year — the suspects fled before getting the drugs they came for.

Story continues below advertisement

The pharmacy’s manager said the suspects still managed to run off with money and blood pressure drugs and left the staff “traumatized.”

Trending Now

Police say they were able to locate the suspects in a vehicle, but when officers tried to stop them, the suspects fled, and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase ended with a collision involving a police cruiser on Trafalgar Road near Dundas Street, where all four suspects were arrested.

Police say three youths between the ages of 14 and 16-years-old and an 18-year-old were charged with several robbery, weapons and driving-related offences.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Halton police’s non-emergency number at 905-825 4747, ext. 2216.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices