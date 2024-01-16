Halton police arrest 4 teens after armed robbery at Oakville pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Four teens were arrested by Halton police following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Oakville, Ont., on Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. for an armed robbery at a pharmacy in a strip mall in the area of Westoak Trails Boulevard and Bronte Road.

Global News learned four masked male suspects entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded drugs and money from the safe before assaulting two female employees.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The manager of the pharmacy told Global News one of the suspects held a gun to his head, while the two other employees were punched.

However, thanks to a time delay on the safe — mandated by the Ontario College of Pharmacists last year — the suspects fled before getting the drugs they came for.

Story continues below advertisement

The pharmacy’s manager said the suspects still managed to run off with money and blood pressure drugs and left the staff “traumatized.”

Police say they were able to locate the suspects in a vehicle, but when officers tried to stop them, the suspects fled, and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase ended with a collision involving a police cruiser on Trafalgar Road near Dundas Street, where all four suspects were arrested.

Police say three youths between the ages of 14 and 16-years-old and an 18-year-old were charged with several robbery, weapons and driving-related offences.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Halton police’s non-emergency number at 905-825 4747, ext. 2216.