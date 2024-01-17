Menu

Sports

Frigid Toronto weather a shock to some UFC fighters, but nothing new to others

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2024 5:40 pm
Toronto’s weather, a frigid -10 C feeling like -21 Wednesday, was a shock to some fighters in town for Saturday’s UFC 297 card.

“It’s very crazy, It’s too much cold,” Brazil’s Mayra (Sheetara) Bueno Silva who takes on American Raquel (Rocky) Pennington in the co-main event for the women’s bantamweight title, said in English with a smile.

Not for featherweight Movsar Evloev.

“I’m from Russia, bro,” Evloev, who divides his time training between Russia and Florida, said in English. “I’m used to being in cold weather. Even here, (the weather) is more soft.”

“This is warm compared to Colorado,” said Pennington, who trains in Colorado Springs.

UFC middleweight champion Sean (Tarzan) Strickland, who faces South Africa’s Dricus (Stillknocks) Du Plessis in Saturday’s main event, had his own take on the weather.

“There’s a homeless tent outside? How are you homeless here? I almost want to ask, I want to get to know the homeless (and ask) ‘How do you live in this cold,'” said the Las Vegas-based fighter.

For Canadian welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott, however, fighting in Toronto offers a chance to stay in familiar surroundings at his parents’ place 40 minutes away

“I’ve got all my coaches with me. They’re sleeping in their own beds,” said the native of Fonthill, Ont., who hopes to break into the rankings with a win over 13th-ranked welterweight contender Neil (The Haitian Sensation) Magny.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

