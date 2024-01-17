Menu

Canada

Civilian employees at RMC and CFB Kingston continue their strike

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 5:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Civilian employees at RMC and CFB Kingston continue their strike'
Civilian employees at RMC and CFB Kingston continue their strike
Picket lines remain up at CFB Kingston and Royal Military College as a strike by civilian support workers continues. It's impacting military bases in Ontario and Quebec, including 140 employees in Kingston.
The cold January weather did little to cool the enthusiasm of the employees still on strike in front of the Royal Military College in Kingston. Now in its third day, according to local UNDE president Robin Delve, the stoppage appears to be having the desired effect.

“Canex is apparently at appointment only, the messes are shut down, we’re causing havoc. So hopefully the military community will say, ”Enough is enough, give them their money.”

According to deputy base commander Maj. Roger Pierce, while the base is working with the Canadian Forces morale services to ensure the garrison still functions, the disruption is still being felt.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We will feel the impact with some of our other services, such as our recreation programs and some of our fitness classes.”

Kristofer Klith instructs some of those fitness classes, and he says there was a very personal reason he chose this line of work.

“I have lots of members in my family in the military community, both from a civilian and military members standpoint. I really love what I do and I support that.”

Trending Now

And apparently, he’s not alone.

“You’ll see a lot of the workers here today, these are military families, most of them have some sort of relation to the military. And that’s why we do what we do, we love what we do and we love the people we support.”

But that support will remain in short supply until the dispute is settled. Since the union made its ask for equal pay to workers in other locations, like Ottawa, they say they’re yet to hear back from their employer — a cool reception to rival this Canadian winter day.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

