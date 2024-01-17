Civilian employees at RMC and CFB Kingston continue their strike

Send this page to someone via email

The cold January weather did little to cool the enthusiasm of the employees still on strike in front of the Royal Military College in Kingston. Now in its third day, according to local UNDE president Robin Delve, the stoppage appears to be having the desired effect.

“Canex is apparently at appointment only, the messes are shut down, we’re causing havoc. So hopefully the military community will say, ”Enough is enough, give them their money.”

According to deputy base commander Maj. Roger Pierce, while the base is working with the Canadian Forces morale services to ensure the garrison still functions, the disruption is still being felt.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We will feel the impact with some of our other services, such as our recreation programs and some of our fitness classes.”

Kristofer Klith instructs some of those fitness classes, and he says there was a very personal reason he chose this line of work.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have lots of members in my family in the military community, both from a civilian and military members standpoint. I really love what I do and I support that.”

And apparently, he’s not alone.

“You’ll see a lot of the workers here today, these are military families, most of them have some sort of relation to the military. And that’s why we do what we do, we love what we do and we love the people we support.”

But that support will remain in short supply until the dispute is settled. Since the union made its ask for equal pay to workers in other locations, like Ottawa, they say they’re yet to hear back from their employer — a cool reception to rival this Canadian winter day.