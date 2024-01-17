Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan: “40 per cent of dementias are preventable”

Send this page to someone via email

According to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 40 per cent of dementia cases can be prevented.

To provide valuable tips for reducing the risk of dementia and help alleviate some difficulties associated with it, the Alzheimer Society is hosting its annual ‘Understanding Dementia’ webinar.

The online event is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. CST.

“Attendees will learn all about dementia – what the early warning signs are, some of the risk factors and how to get support from the Alzheimer’s Society,” says Erica Zarazun, public awareness coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.

Dr. Megan Surkan, an assistant professor of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, will be featured in the online learning webinar. He will discuss the 10 warning signs of dementia.

“We tell people to look for the A.B.C.’s of dementia,” says Zarazun. “And that’s a change in abilities, behaviours or communication. A lot of people just think about memory loss when it comes to dementia.”

Zarazun says some common signs include problems communicating, memory loss, impaired judgement, mood or behaviour changes and decreased ability to perform daily activities.

Webinar attendees will also witness the difference between a healthy brain and a brain impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“What you’ll start to see in the brain is atrophy or shrinkage. So, there’s a blockage in the brain or maybe a loss of oxygenated blood to certain areas, and the brain will start to not perform fully,” Zarazun added.

Although Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia are irreversible, the webinar will explore tips that reduce the risk of diagnoses as well as prolong well-being if already diagnosed. Zarazun says something as simple as ensuring your body gets enough sleep can improve your health.

“Eating healthy, exercising, staying socially active, exercising your brain, challenging yourself and continuing to learn throughout life,” Zarazun says, are all ways to help prevent diseases like dementia.

Understanding Dementia is the largest learning seminar the Alzheimer Society annually hosts. But, still, it provides monthly public awareness and education opportunities.

Zarazun encourages everyone to attend their learning sessions, not just those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“When you learn more about dementia and can identify the early warning signs, you’re really taking a proactive approach to lessen the barriers faced when people experience dementia.”

The Understanding Dementia webinar will be recorded and posted to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan’s website.