‘Hanging out’ with marionettes at Peterborough Museum & Archives

Send this page to someone via email

The current exhibit at Peterborough Museum & Archives in Peterborough Ont., features marionettes that were once star performers.

“They were all handmade in the 1950s and they were part of the Peterborough Puppet Guild,” said museum curator, Kim Reid. “The Guild was around for about 10 years, and they disbanded in the 1960s but during that time they were very successful. They did shows throughout the city and even travelled to the United States.”

Now, the collection of more than 100 marionettes calls the museum home, with about two dozen now on display in the exhibit dubbed, Hanging out with Marionettes: Vignettes from the Peterborough Puppet Guild.

Each mini display represents a show that used to be performed by the guild.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is King Neptune, the Roman god of the Seas and the Wind and these are some of his friends, the turtle and mermaid and fish,” said Reid, referencing the underwater scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“This is the original stage that the Puppet Guild would take on the road, it folds up into three boxes.”

Reid added that the puppeteers would stand on a long stool behind the curtains and would control the marionettes from above.

“This is Wizard of Oz,” she said, referencing another scene. “We have Dorothy and Toto and that is the wizard there at the end.”

She said the puppets are crafted from a variety of materials.

“Paper mâché heads, bits of leather, strings, and anything else that they had on hand, this one is real human hair,” she said pointing to the witch puppet in the Snow White scene.

Admittedly, she said some people find the displays a bit creepy, but overall response to the exhibit has been positive.

“People are enjoying it and we have lots of hands-on stuff for kids to do, so it is a family fun thing,” said Reid.

Story continues below advertisement

And if you’re looking for other family fun events at the museum, registration for March break camp is now underway.

“It is great for kids to meet new people, have some fun, learn new things and experience something new,” said Faryn Stanley, the education and program officer.

For more information on current exhibits or museum programming you can visit the Peterborough Museum & Archives website. “Hanging out with Marionettes: Vignettes from the Peterborough Puppet Guild” is on display until March 24th.