Alberta government announces ‘navigation and support centre’ for homeless Edmontonians

Amid ongoing debate about how to address Edmonton’s homelessness crisis, the Alberta government announced Wednesday it is opening a new “navigation and support centre” to provide increased support for people living in homeless encampments across the city.

Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon and Justice Minister Mickey Amery made the announcement in the provincial capital Wednesday morning and were joined by Edmonton police chief Dale McFee, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Grand Chief Cody Thomas of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations.

“Fellow Albertans urgently need our help,” Ellis said. “Edmonton is facing a cruel cycle of addiction, exploitation and crime that is preying on our most vulnerable.

“The visible hardship that we have seen, especially last week with the onset of the season’s first serious cold snap, is both heartbreaking and daunting.”

View image in full screen Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon and Justice Minister Mickey Amery announced new supports for homeless Edmontonians in the provincial capital Wednesday morning and were joined by Edmonton police chief Dale McFee, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Grand Chief Cody Thomas of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations. Global News

In a news release, the Alberta government said staff at the new centre will offer Indigenous cultural supports and liaisons and help people find shelter or housing and gain access to financial services or valid Alberta identification.

“The navigation centre will be open for intake Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in line with the Edmonton Police Service encampment removals. Services and staff will be available 24-7 for individuals registered and using the centre,” the news release said.

“Additionally, Radius Health, along with Alberta Health Services, will be on site to provide a variety of health and recovery-oriented services to those who need them, including the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program that provides immediate, same-day access to life-saving addiction treatment medication for people in addiction. This program is now available 24-7 for Albertans currently living in or moving into the shelter system.”

The centre will be located at the Karis Centre at 103rd Avenue and 106th Street. The City of Edmonton will provide free transportation to it for people who need it and noted a local organization will be at the site to help homeless Edmontonians care for their pets.

“We’ve all talked enough and now it’s time for action,” McFee said, noting he believes the new centre will offer “real, tangible solutions for community.”

“Encampments are not safe … In no way is it compassionate or responsible to allow people, vulnerable community members who are already in the throes of mental health and addictions issues, to continue to live in such circumstances.”

The provincial government said the centre’s effectiveness will be evaluated every 30 days and that the temporary physical space will “become a permanent model in Alberta’s response to support vulnerable people.”

The government noted that in the spring the navigation centre will turn into a 100-bed shelter for women to provide targeted services for vulnerable women.

