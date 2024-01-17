Manitoba RCMP arrest Swan River men in weekend stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

Two Swan River men have been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a weekend homicide in the Manitoba community.

Manitoba RCMP said 29-year-old Dean Bell and 40-year-old Tyrone Guiboche are in custody after being arrested Tuesday.

Police were initially called to the scene on Main Street in Swan River Saturday evening, where they found a 33-year-old stabbing victim, who was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.