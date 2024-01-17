Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest Swan River men in weekend stabbing death

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 12:46 pm
Manitoba RCMP have arrested two men in Swan River. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP have arrested two men in Swan River. Getty Images
Two Swan River men have been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a weekend homicide in the Manitoba community.

Manitoba RCMP said 29-year-old Dean Bell and 40-year-old Tyrone Guiboche are in custody after being arrested Tuesday.

Police were initially called to the scene on Main Street in Swan River Saturday evening, where they found a 33-year-old stabbing victim, who was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Stabbing victim dies after Swan River attack, Manitoba RCMP say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

