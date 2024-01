Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Swan River, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called to the scene on Main Street in the western Manitoba community around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Swan River RCMP and major crime services continue to investigate.