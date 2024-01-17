BC SPCA offers tips to keep pets safe during winter weather

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures hovering at or below 0 C across the province, the BC SPCA has shared tips on how to protect your pet against winter weather conditions.

Concerns like sidewalk salt and frostbite are topping the list.

The BC SPCA says salt or sand on sidewalks can get caught between dogs’ paw pads or toes and irritate the skin, potentially resulting in sore paws or dermatitis if not wiped off. If ingested, they can also irritate the mouth and cause stomach issues.

It suggests cleaning your dog’s paws as soon as you come back inside, having your pet wear booties or considering staying inside if it’s too cold.

And how do you know if it’s too cold for your pooch? If it’s too cold for you, it’s likely too cold for your pet but signs of discomfort outside include shivering, whining, slow movements, limping and anxiety. This isn’t an exhaustive list and depends on many factors, including the dog’s coat.

While dogs have fur coats, some aren’t very thick and they can get cold and suffer from exposure just like people, the BC SPCA explains.

Animals are typically vulnerable to frostbite on the tips of their ears, tails and paws.

With colder temperatures and a solution being to keep your dog outside for a limited time only, the Canadian Kennel Club says exercise can’t stop just because of the snow.

It suggests taking the “fun inside” through games like hide and seek, setting up an indoor agility course or hiding treats throughout the house.