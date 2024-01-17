‘Happy to be here’: N.S. hockey star returning to ice 6 months after cancer diagnosis

A 19-year-old hockey player from Nova Scotia is set to return to the ice for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer in the summer.

Jacob Newcombe, who’s from the small community of Sambro, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma during a medical evaluation with the Cape Breton Eagles in July. Six months later, the young forward is gearing up to play in his team’s first-ever “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” on Thursday evening in Sydney.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Newcombe admitted that his ability to become game-ready in such a short period even surprised himself.

“I didn’t have an exact date in my mind when I’d be back, but I had a good idea when my treatments were going to be finished,” he said, adding that it was “obviously a shock” when he first received the diagnosis, though he is thankful for how quickly doctors initiated his treatment process.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT. AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM. THURSDAY NIGHT… NEWC COMES HOME #91Strong 💜 pic.twitter.com/MTQRj1flNr — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) January 17, 2024

“I had treatments over the course of the few months, every three weeks, six rounds of chemo. I finished that, and I had a scan recently and that looks good. So, I’m just happy to be here.”

Newcombe was pleased to confirm that he’s now cancer-free, reflecting on the special moment when he got to triumphantly “ring the bell” and signal the end of his cancer treatment.

“It was definitely hard to go through that and know you’re missing out on the hockey side of things. I watched as many games as I could, kept in touch with the guys, went on a few road trips with them which was definitely good to take my mind off things and be around the team,” he said.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is the most common type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is the network of organs, ducts and nodes that dispenses immune cells that help the body fight off infection and disease.

To make the occasion all the more special, Newcombe’s return will be against his former team, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, where he spent his first two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Newcombe said he was grateful for all the encouragement he received during his health battles, specifically mentioning the support Avery Pynn, a five-year-old fan who set up a lemonade stand to raise money for his favourite hockey player’s cancer treatments.

View image in full screen Avery Pynn, 5, poses with his two favourite Cape Breton Eagles players: Brayden Schmitt and Jacob Newcombe. Provided/Terri Lynn Pynn

“Avery and I are pretty good friends now. He sent me a Christmas gift, so I sent one back to him. I’m in contact with his family quite often. So, I’m definitely thankful for him too, he’s a big support,” he smiled.

When asked what his message might be to someone struggling with the challenges of a cancer diagnosis, Newcombe’s response was one of empowerment: “You can battle through it.”

‘There’s a hockey part and a human part’

Louis Robitaille, the Eagles’ head coach, said the whole team is “really excited” to have Newcombe back into the fold after some uncertainty regarding whether or not he’d be ready to go for Thursday night.

“I think guys had a sense that there was a possibility. I didn’t expect him to play tomorrow, to be honest, when he told me would be back in town,” Robitaille said during the press conference, adding that Newcombe’s commitment to maintaining a regular training schedule during his time away proved to be a key factor in ensuring a speedy return to the Eagles’ squad.

“He’s well trained and ready to go physically, it was more of a mindset thing and wanting to make sure was he ready to play and how he felt on the ice … and he was ready. We just started messaging the great news to the boys and everybody’s excited.”

Despite his Eagles’ routine contests on the ice, Robitaille added that his team’s battles simply aren’t comparable to the recent challenges that Newcombe’s had to face in his bout with cancer.

“There’s a hockey part and there’s a human part. I’m a father, I can only imagine what his family has went through over the last few months,” he said. “We know the quality of player that Jake is, but most importantly is when guys face adversity like that, he’s going to be able to help and put things in perspective. When we have a bad period, he can say ‘Guys it’s not the end of the world.'”

Robitaille said he thinks Newcombe’s leadership abilities will serve as a big boost to the Eagles as they push towards the second half of their QMJHL season.

As far as Thursday night goes, he thinks both fans and players alike will be a part of something special.

“It’s going to be an emotional night and it’s going to be a night to remember,” he said.