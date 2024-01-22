Kitchener man picked up at Pearson airport after woman scammed out of $200K

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Waterloo, Ont., was scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars as the result of a romance scam, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say their investigation began in August of last year after police were contacted about a scam.

Officers soon discovered that a man had been posing as a foreign currency investor while courting a woman.

According to police, the suspect had soon talked her into giving him $200,000 to invest and help support his lifestyle.

A warrant was issued for a 28-year-old man from Kitchener and he was arrested by customs officers on Jan. 15 at Pearson International Airport, according to police.

They did not say what led them to arrest the man at the airport.

Police say the man was taken back to the region, where he was charged with a number of offences including fraud over $5,000, possession of stolen property, money laundering, failure to register as a money services business and failure to comply with a release order.