U.S. to re-list Houthis as terrorists as Canada weighs doing same

The United States on Wednesday says it will once again designate the Houthi movement of Yemen, also known as Ansaralla, as a terrorist group.

This comes after the U.S. targeted the rebels in a third airstrike, following the group’s attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The designation will take effect in 30 days. Global News has confirmed that Canada is also weighing whether it should do the same.

Jean-Sebastien Comeau, press secretary to Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, said, “We can confirm that our security and intelligence agencies are currently assessing whether the Houthis should be listed as a terrorist entity under Canadian law. We will have more to say in due course.”

“These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism. They have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized global trade, and threatened freedom of navigation. The United States and the international community have been united in our response and in condemning these attacks in the strongest terms,” said Jake Sullivan, United States National Security Advisor, in a statement on Wednesday.

Sullivan added that the U.S. will “immediately reevaluate” the Specially Designated Global Terrorist designation if the Houthis cease their attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. He added that the designation is an important tool to “impede terrorist funding to the Houthis, further restrict their access to financial markets, and hold them accountable for their actions.”

The Biden administration in February 2021 had removed the terrorist designation from the Houthis after it had been put in place by the Trump administration.

The rebel group says the attacks in the Red Sea, a vital corridor for the world’s shipping traffic, are in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who are facing a deadly Israeli military response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The missiles and drones launched by the Houthis have been predominantly aimed at western-flagged commercial vessels as well as military ships, which have shot down a majority of the projectiles.

The Red Sea attacks have already caused significant disruptions to global trade. More than a dozen shipping companies have rerouted around southern Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding weeks and additional fuel costs to their journeys.

At least 24,100 Palestinians have been killed and 60,834 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave.

— with files from Global’s Sean Boynton and Reuters