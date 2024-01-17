Menu

Weather

Travel advisories, flight cancellations in place as snow hits B.C. South Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 8:48 am
Click to play video: 'Snowfall warnings in effect for southern B.C.'
Snowfall warnings in effect for southern B.C.
Snow has landed on B.C.’s South Coast, which started overnight. Global BC’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Madryga has the latest, Wednesday morning.
Travel advisories are in effect on multiple highways Wednesday due to the snow that has arrived on B.C.’s South Coast.

School closures are also in place.

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada remains in place as some areas are expected to receive up to 20 centimetres.

The ministry of transportation says people should avoid the roads Wednesday morning.

If travel is necessary, drivers are urged to have proper winter or snow-rated tires that are in good condition.

Travellers are also advised to carry an emergency kit, check Drive BC’s website before leaving, have a snow brush and scraper available and allow extra time to get to the destination.

Anyone travelling through Vancouver’s International Airport on Wednesday is being warned that flights may be cancelled due to the weather. Both WestJet and Air Canada have already cancelled some flights and travellers are being urged to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

TransLink has also cancelled all non-essential HandyDart services Wednesday.

SkyTrain is running but at a reduced service.

More to come.

