World

Red Sea shipping disruption could last ‘at least a few months,’ Maersk CEO says

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Posted January 17, 2024 7:39 am
Economic ripple effects of escalating Red Sea conflict will be felt: business analysts
Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said on Wednesday the disruption to global shipping caused by the attacks on vessels in the Red Sea will probably last at least a few months.

“So for us this will mean longer transit times and probably disruptions of the supply chain for a few months at least, hopefully shorter, but it could also be longer because it’s so unpredictable how this situation is actually developing,” said Clerc, speaking to the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos.

Red Sea: World leaders react to US- UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen
Maersk and other large shipping lines have instructed hundreds of commercial vessels to stay clear of the Red Sea, sending vessels on the longer route around Africa in response to attacks on shipping by Iranian-backed Houthi militants.

© 2024 Reuters

