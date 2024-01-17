Menu

Crime

2 people stabbed, rushed to hospital after fight breaks out in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 6:22 am
Police on scene after a fight, stabbing in Toronto on Jan. 16, 2024. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a fight, stabbing in Toronto on Jan. 16, 2024. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police say two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing on Tuesday night.

Police said officers were called to Eglinton Avenue and Keele Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of four people fighting.

When police arrived they found a male and a female with injuries.

Paramedics said they took two people to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

A man was arrested at the scene. He is facing an assault charge, police said.

