2 people stabbed, rushed to hospital after fight breaks out in Toronto

Toronto police say two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing on Tuesday night.
Police said officers were called to Eglinton Avenue and Keele Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of four people fighting.
When police arrived they found a male and a female with injuries.
Paramedics said they took two people to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.
A man was arrested at the scene. He is facing an assault charge, police said.
