B.C. Premier David Eby announces 10-year, $36 billion plan to expand BC Hydro system

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby has announced a push to expand the province’s electricity system that could mean billions of extra spending on infrastructure projects.

Eby made the announcement at the B.C. Natural Resources Forum in Prince George.

The 10-year capital plan for Crown utility BC Hydro has been updated to include almost $36 billion in spending on community and regional infrastructure projects in the province between 2024-25 and 2033-34.

The government says that figure represents an increase of 50 per cent over BC Hydro’s last 10-year capital plan, and includes nearly $10 billion for projects involving electrification and emissions reduction.

2:05 BC Hydro sets new record for electricity demand

It says the new construction projects are projected to support between 10,500 and 12,500 jobs annually.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says electricity demand is expected to grow by at least 15 per cent between now and 2030.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Eby says in a statement the electrical system must be expanded to power industrial development, homes and businesses in the province.

“Clean, affordable energy will help us meet that opportunity, while reducing pollution, securing good-paying jobs and creating new opportunities for our growing economy,” he said.