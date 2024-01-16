Driver arrested after dangerous driving through multiple cities: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested after failing to stop for police and driving dangerously through multiple cities, Surrey RCMP said Tuesday.

At about 1:15 p.m., officers in Surrey first attempted to stop a car in the southern part of the city but police said the woman failed to stop.

RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter was called in and was able to find the vehicle, which “continued to drive recklessly” police said.

The green Toyota Corolla continued to be monitored by Air 1 as it travelled through Surrey, Langley and then Abbotsford.

The driver returned to Langley and ended up hitting another car near the intersection of 208 Street and 51b Avenue.

That is when the driver was arrested by the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services (PDS), and treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police said the occupant of the vehicle that was hit was not injured.

Delays are still expected in the area of 208 Street and 51b Avenue and drivers should avoid the surrounding roads.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.