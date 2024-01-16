Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

‘We’re prepared’: B.C. crews ready for incoming snow, winter storm minister says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 7:00 pm
WATCH: Another blast of winter weather is in the forecast for the South Coast starting Tuesday night and we are all being warned to prepare. With a snowfall warning now in effect, commuters are being told to stay home or leave their cars at home on Wednesday. Grace Ke reports that even schools are planning a possible snow day. Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has a preview of what to expect.
B.C.’s minister of transportation said crews are ready for the upcoming snow and rain forecast to arrive on the South Coast Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

“Weather forecasting drives protocols for road maintenance crews in terms of having extra equipment out, in terms of pre-preparing road surfaces where, you know, in this case tonight in Metro Vancouver and other parts we’re expecting icy rains as well as snow accumulation,” Rob Fleming said Tuesday afternoon.

He added that extra staff will also be on hand in areas such as the Coquihalla and the other highway mountain passes.

But Fleming said drivers need to also be prepared and pay attention to the weather forecast and the Drive BC website.

He added that drivers should avoid being on the roads if possible but if they cannot, they should have proper winter tires and supplies in their car to keep warm.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says this weather event is a “classic coastal snowstorm where the milder Pacific onshore flow will be battling the cold Arctic outflow.”

Even a slight change of less than a degree could mean the difference between rain or snow and even 2 cm versus 10 cm of snow.

Fleming said maintenance contractors all over B.C. are ready to salt and sand and plough the roads.

“Some people definitely have to go to work,” he said. “That’s the nature of their job. And we understand that. And that’s why road maintenance contractors are out there keeping the roads as clear as they absolutely can. We don’t know what it’s going to be like tonight, but we have a good idea. We’re prepared for that.”

Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Tuesday that residents should be prepared for snow and a winter storm to arrive.

“We’re going to see accumulations, you know, 10 centimetres in places like Victoria 15 as you go up towards the Malahat, even the West Shore, eastern side of Vancouver Island, there may even be places that get closer to 20,” he said.

“And on the southern half of the Sunshine Coast, right into the Lower Mainland, we are going to see up to 20 centimetres and more than that still as you go (to) Abbotsford towards Chilliwack and Hope could see 25. So hence the winter storm warning there because we are not only seeing snow, but also strong winds blowing snow and reduced visibilities.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

