‘We’re prepared’: B.C. crews ready for incoming snow, winter storm minister says

B.C.’s minister of transportation said crews are ready for the upcoming snow and rain forecast to arrive on the South Coast Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

“Weather forecasting drives protocols for road maintenance crews in terms of having extra equipment out, in terms of pre-preparing road surfaces where, you know, in this case tonight in Metro Vancouver and other parts we’re expecting icy rains as well as snow accumulation,” Rob Fleming said Tuesday afternoon.

He added that extra staff will also be on hand in areas such as the Coquihalla and the other highway mountain passes.

But Fleming said drivers need to also be prepared and pay attention to the weather forecast and the Drive BC website.

He added that drivers should avoid being on the roads if possible but if they cannot, they should have proper winter tires and supplies in their car to keep warm.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says this weather event is a “classic coastal snowstorm where the milder Pacific onshore flow will be battling the cold Arctic outflow.”

Even a slight change of less than a degree could mean the difference between rain or snow and even 2 cm versus 10 cm of snow.

Fleming said maintenance contractors all over B.C. are ready to salt and sand and plough the roads.

“Some people definitely have to go to work,” he said. “That’s the nature of their job. And we understand that. And that’s why road maintenance contractors are out there keeping the roads as clear as they absolutely can. We don’t know what it’s going to be like tonight, but we have a good idea. We’re prepared for that.”

Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Tuesday that residents should be prepared for snow and a winter storm to arrive.

“We’re going to see accumulations, you know, 10 centimetres in places like Victoria 15 as you go up towards the Malahat, even the West Shore, eastern side of Vancouver Island, there may even be places that get closer to 20,” he said.

“And on the southern half of the Sunshine Coast, right into the Lower Mainland, we are going to see up to 20 centimetres and more than that still as you go (to) Abbotsford towards Chilliwack and Hope could see 25. So hence the winter storm warning there because we are not only seeing snow, but also strong winds blowing snow and reduced visibilities.”