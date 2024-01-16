Timeline of the snow set to hit B.C. South Coast on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon says this weather event is a “classic coastal snowstorm where the milder Pacific onshore flow will be battling the cold Arctic outflow.”

Even a slight change of less than a degree could mean the difference between rain or snow and even 2 cm versus 10 cm of snow.

Everyone is urged to stay tuned to Global BC throughout Tuesday for the latest updates.

Gordon says everyone should avoid nonessential travel between Tuesday evening and all of Wednesday, if possible.

Here is the timeline as of mid-morning on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening

Southern Vancouver Island and Southern Metro Vancouver will receive snow, a rain/snow mix and freezing rain as early as 8 to 9 p.m.

Midnight to overnight

Gordon says snow will be falling almost everywhere across the South Coast, except Victoria, which may change to rain overnight.

Snowfall amounts could be between 5 and 10 cm by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning

Snow, a snow/rain mix or just rain is possible across all of the South Coast on Wednesday.

Some areas may see a change from snow to rain for some time and then a change back to snow, Gordon says.

Another 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible, depending on location.

Wednesday afternoon

On Vancouver Island, the snow or snow/rain mix will ease through the early afternoon hours.

For most of Metro Vancouver, Gordon says snow will begin to fully transition to rain from west to east. Another 5 cm of snow is still possible, Gordon says, adding that the afternoon commute should still be avoided.

For east Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, residents can expect between 5 and 10 cm to fall.

Wednesday evening

Pockets of snowfall are still possible across all of the Lower Mainland, Gordon adds, but this will greatly depend on the strength of the outflow.

More information will be provided on Wednesday.