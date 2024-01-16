Milder temperatures, rainy weather put damper on winter sports in the Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

The winter blues are setting in for some winter sports enthusiasts in the Maritimes, as the region continues to see a lack of significant snowfall.

While there have been a couple storms this season, it’s not exactly a winter wonderland — especially when snowfall measurements are compared to years past.

“Halifax is running about 50 per cent of what is normal so far this winter in terms of snowfall. A similar situation in Moncton and Saint John — there’s about 15 per cent of what’s usually fallen in terms of snow,” said Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.

Hull adds that the region has been experiencing milder temperatures and more rainfall than usual.

“Overall we’re expecting temperatures to be above average by the end of the winter, which will likely mean more rain than snow in some areas,” he said.

Hike Nova Scotia, which offers winter guided hikes and walk, has found themselves pivoting this winter.

The group’s executive director, Janet Barlow, admits that conditions haven’t been ideal.

“We’ll have snowshoes on hand — or feel free to bring your snowshoes — but the day of, it may or may not happen. It’s just being flexible because really that’s what being outdoors is all about,” said Barlow.

“You’ve got to be prepared in this province for anything.”

View image in full screen Janet Barlow is the executive director of Hike Nova Scotia. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

For Ski Wentworth, the season has been off to a strong start thanks to the ski hill’s massive artificial snowmaking system.

“Don’t make your decision based on what’s in your front yard,” said Ski Wentworth’s general manager and president, Leslie Wilson.

“Your front yard might be green in Halifax, but then you come out here and look around and it’s been snow covered here since the end of December in Wentworth.”