Extreme cold warnings for parts of Ontario, Environment Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2024 4:55 pm
A person walks with their dog along Dow's Lake in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Several parts of Ontario are under various winter weather warnings, including an extreme cold warning for a stretch of communities in the province's southwest. CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A person walks with their dog along Dow's Lake in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Several parts of Ontario are under various winter weather warnings, including an extreme cold warning for a stretch of communities in the province's southwest. CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Several parts of Ontario are under various winter weather warnings, including an extreme cold warning for a stretch of communities in the province’s southwest.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for an area from Windsor through to London and Hamilton, farther east to Haldimand County, and north to Orangeville.

The weather agency says extreme cold conditions are expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

It warns that frostbite can develop within minutes.

Environment Canada has also issued snow squall warnings for various parts of the province, including the Bruce Peninsula, the Napanee area to the east and the North Bay area farther the north.

It says travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas.

