Repair work on West Kelowna, B.C. overpass to start soon

Work to repair the Westside Road overpass damaged last October is slated to begin later this month.

The Ministry of Transportation said work to repair the Highway 97 overpass was originally scheduled to begin Jan. 22, but has been rescheduled due to inclement weather and will now begin Jan. 29, weather permitting.

“The work is anticipated to take about two to three weeks to complete,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Northbound traffic will be open to a single lane while the repairs take place, so motorists should expect delays and plan extra travel time.”

The ministry said southbound traffic will not be impacted and information will be posted on drivebc.ca in advance of work starting and for the duration of the project.

Damage to the overpass occurred Oct. 3, when an MJI contracting Inc. vehicle with an excavator onboard clipped the overpass.

The ministry said violation tickets totalling $483 were issued at the scene.

“Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement’s investigation of the carrier following this incident resulted in further charges of $725, for a total of $1,208 charged to this carrier in relation to this incident,” the ministry statement read.

“In addition, the carrier was suspended for ten days, while this investigation was underway, during which time all of the carrier’s vehicles were taken off the road.”

Overpasses being hit are an increasing issue in the Lower Mainland, much to the frustration of highway officials.