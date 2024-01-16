Menu

BC Ferries picks Netherlands-based company to build 4 more hybrid-electric ships

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2024 3:21 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries begins process of replacing aging fleet with new hybrid vessels'
BC Ferries begins process of replacing aging fleet with new hybrid vessels
A BC Ferries official said the corporation has issued a “Request for Expressions of Interest” to shipbuilders to acquire seven new “hybrid” vessels – Nov 24, 2023
BC Ferries has awarded a contract to build four new hybrid-electric vessels to be ready to sail by 2027.

The ferry corporation says in a statement that the contract has gone to Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards Group, the same company that built its last six ferries in the same Island Class of double-ended hybrid ships.

BC Ferries’ president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez says the new ships will increase capacity and improve the company’s flexibility to move vessels across routes.

Click to play video: 'Dispute between BC Ferries and union spills into public view'
Dispute between BC Ferries and union spills into public view
The statement doesn’t include how much BC Ferries is spending on the new vessels, but approval of the purchase by the BC Ferries Commissioner last year said the four ships would cost more than $50 million, and associated electrification of ferry terminals more than $40 million.

The new ships will each carry at least 47 vehicles and up to 390 passengers and crew with a plan to operate exclusively in battery-electric mode.

They’ll sail on routes connecting Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island and Campbell River and Quadra Island.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

