Community-based program to help Manitoba survivors of sexual assault, intimate partner violence

Send this page to someone via email

The province is hoping a new program will help survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence in Manitoba.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine — also the minister responsible for women and gender equity — and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced the Sexual Assault and Intimate Partner Violence Crisis Response Program on Tuesday afternoon, a joint initiative with Klinic Community Health and Ka Ni Kanichihk.

Through the program, sexual assault survivors will now be able to see a specialized nurse examiner and receive wraparound supports from both organizations — in spaces where they feel safe and welcome.

“Survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence should be able to access trauma-informed, culturally specific care in their communities,” Fontaine said.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“This program will make it possible for survivors to access a specially trained nurse outside of a hospital setting and get immediate and ongoing supports from clinicians, knowledge-keepers counsellors, elders and others.”

Story continues below advertisement

Funding from the province with a $1.3-million price tag is intended to allow for forensic nursing services for survivors who don’t need emergency medical treatment at both Klinic and Ka Ni Kanichihk.

Members of both organizations, Indigenous elders and other community health partners are on a steering committee guiding the program, which also includes participation from survivors with first-hand experience of the type of supports needed.

“It is critical to have Indigenous-led, culturally safe, community-based services for the women that are most impacted by sexual assault and intimate partner violence,” Ka Ni Kanichihk director Dodie Jordaan said.

“Giving choice of access to services to survivors is an important part of the healing journey.”