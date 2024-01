Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision involving two vehicles in the 3800 block of Highway 97 in Monte Lake, B.C., has brought traffic to a halt.

RCMP said early Tuesday morning that the highway has been closed to traffic in both directions.

Drive BC said there’s a detour via Highway 1, Highway 97, Highway 97A and Highway 97B.

More information should be available at noon.