Tim Reid removed as REAL president and CEO

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited board announced Tim Reid is no longer with the organization in his previous position as president and chief executive.

According to a news release, Roberta Engel, who is the current corporate services vice-president, will be acting president and CEO or “PCEO.”

“The REAL board voted unanimously to remove Mr. Reid as PCEO,” the release read. “This leadership change is the next step in the formal review of the organization, which will focus on financial sustainability, organizational structure, operations, governance and strategic mandate.”

Niki Anderson of REAL Interim Board of Directors stated the board wants to thank Reid for his work with REAL over nearly six years.

“Although the board believes that part of the organizational change requires leadership change, the board thanks Mr. Reid for his efforts and for the exciting events that he attracted to our city,” Anderson stated.

According to the statement, the interim board was appointed by city council in November 2023. The new board is focused on working with Engel, who has been with REAL for nearly six years in a variety of roles. The board and Engel said they will focus on reviewing REAL’s financial and strategic operations to ensure stability.

Global News will provide further details when they become available.