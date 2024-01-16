Vancouver Canucks plane briefly veers off taxiway at YVR as team comes home

Send this page to someone via email

A bizarre incident at Vancouver International Airport took place Monday night after the charter plane carrying the Vancouver Canucks home from Columbus briefly got stuck in a patch of grass.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday after the Canucks had already left the plane.

The Vancouver Airport Authority said the empty aircraft was being moved from the South Terminal to Air Canada’s hangar when both the aircraft and towing equipment left the taxiway and got stuck in the grass.

YVR’s South Runway was briefly closed while crews worked to bring the aircraft back onto the runway.

There were no reports of any injuries.