Quebec martial arts coach charged with 61 sex offences

A 59-year-old martial arts coach appeared in court northeast of Montreal on Monday on more than 60 new alleged sexual offences involving minors.

Provincial police say Réal Chayer was charged at the courthouse in Joliette, Que., where he was ordered detained.

Chayer had been released on conditions after he was charged in May 2023 with sexual assault, sexual contact and incitement to contact.

Authorities say 61 new sex-related charges were laid against Chayer, of St-Lin-Laurentides, Que., for crimes that allegedly took place between July 2001 and December 2022.

According to Quebec’s business registry, Chayer is the owner of a martial arts academy in Repentigny, Que., east of Montreal.

Police say that as a coach, Chayer had authority over his alleged victims, who were boys from Laval, Que., Repentigny, and the accused’s hometown in the Lanaudière region.