Education

Teachers protest across Saskatchewan in one-day demonstration

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 11:37 am
Teachers are protesting across Saskatchewan on Tuesday after contract talks reached a stalemate. View image in full screen
Teachers are protesting across Saskatchewan on Tuesday after contract talks reached a stalemate. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Teachers across Saskatchewan protested Tuesday after contract talks with the provincial government hit a wall.

The one-day demonstration took place across 40 locations in the province, with the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation wanting discussions around classroom size and complexity to be brought to the table.

“It is extremely unfortunate that government has pushed this issue to the point that it is now impacting schools,” said Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte on Tuesday.

“This is the very last thing any teacher wants to do. Teachers and supporters throughout the province are braving the cold today to advocate for their students and ensure they get the resources they desperately need. This government simply cannot continue to ignore these growing concerns.”

Teachers are protesting across Saskatchewan after contract talks reached a stalemate. View image in full screen
Teachers are protesting across Saskatchewan after contract talks reached a stalemate. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Teachers are protesting across Saskatchewan after contract talks reached a stalemate. View image in full screen
Teachers are protesting across Saskatchewan after contract talks reached a stalemate. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Becotte and Canadian Teachers’ Federation president Heidi Yetman delivered over 3,300 letters addressed Premier Scott Moe and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Tuesday.

The letters were from parents and teachers outlining issues in schools like class size and complexity.

“It astounds me that the Government of Saskatchewan refuses to negotiate workload and class complexity. Collective agreements across this country include language on workload, class sizes and class composition; and yet, the collective agreement in this province contains no such language. This is unacceptable,” Yetman said.

Cockrill had said Thursday that the province is working on issues like class size and complexity outside of bargaining talks, claiming they put forward a fair deal for teachers and are discussing competitive wages.

“The Government Trustee Bargaining Committee would like to continue discussing competitive salary and benefits but cannot with the STF refusing to return to the table,” Cockrill said.

More to come.

