Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Momentum for the Saskatoon Blades, greenhouse gas crops study, and last-minute vacations in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Blades head into 2nd half of season with momentum

The Saskatoon Blades are rolling into 2024 with a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence.

The team sits in first place in the WHL, and has made several trades to strengthen the roster.

Les Lazaruk, the voice of the Blades, speaks with Chris Carr on the recent changes to the team and what is shaping up to be a strong finish to the regular season.

4:10 Saskatoon Blades head into 2nd half of season with momentum

Saskatchewan crops produce lower greenhouse gas: study

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A new study from the University of Saskatchewan shows crops produced in Western Canada create fewer greenhouse gas emissions than crops produced elsewhere.

Story continues below advertisement

One highlight of the study shows that Saskatchewan’s carbon footprint to produce one tonne of canola is 67 per cent lower than global competitors.

Steven Webb, CEO of the Global Institute for Food Security, looks at the study’s results and the adoption of innovations and sustainable farming practices.

5:03 Saskatchewan crops produce lower greenhouse gas: study

Exploring last-minute vacation deals in Travel Tips

With winter here, many people are thinking about a warm vacation.

Czarina Sastaunik from Uniglobe Carefree Travel says one option for adventurous travellers is a last-minute deal.

Sastaunik looks at what people need to know when booking a last-minute deal along with the deal of the day to Cancun in Travel Tips.

4:04 Exploring last minute vacation deals in Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Story continues below advertisement