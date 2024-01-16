Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Momentum for the Saskatoon Blades, greenhouse gas crops study, and last-minute vacations in Travel Tips.
Saskatoon Blades head into 2nd half of season with momentum
The Saskatoon Blades are rolling into 2024 with a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence.
The team sits in first place in the WHL, and has made several trades to strengthen the roster.
Les Lazaruk, the voice of the Blades, speaks with Chris Carr on the recent changes to the team and what is shaping up to be a strong finish to the regular season.
Saskatchewan crops produce lower greenhouse gas: study
A new study from the University of Saskatchewan shows crops produced in Western Canada create fewer greenhouse gas emissions than crops produced elsewhere.
One highlight of the study shows that Saskatchewan’s carbon footprint to produce one tonne of canola is 67 per cent lower than global competitors.
Steven Webb, CEO of the Global Institute for Food Security, looks at the study’s results and the adoption of innovations and sustainable farming practices.
Exploring last-minute vacation deals in Travel Tips
With winter here, many people are thinking about a warm vacation.
Czarina Sastaunik from Uniglobe Carefree Travel says one option for adventurous travellers is a last-minute deal.
Sastaunik looks at what people need to know when booking a last-minute deal along with the deal of the day to Cancun in Travel Tips.
