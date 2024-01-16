Snowfall warnings issued in N.B, lots of rain and wind coming for parts of N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, which are expecting rain and snowfall this week.

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings were issued along the Atlantic coast from Lunenburg County to Guysborough.

It’s expected that 25 to 30 millimetres of rain will fall from Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday morning, following a “brief period of snow” late Tuesday morning.

“Clear storm drains of ice and debris to help with local drainage,” the warning said. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In Cape Breton, a Les Suêtes wind warning was issued from Margaree Harbour to Bay Saint Lawrence, where maximum wind gusts could reach 120 km/h from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is also warning of significant snowfall in New Brunswick. Snowfall warnings are in effect for northern New Brunswick, where 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Tuesday afternoon until early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for parts of central New Brunswick, where “snow, at times heavy, followed by freezing rain, is expected.”

In those areas, there will be about 10 to 20 centimetres of snow followed by two to eight millimetres of freezing rain. The freezing rain is going to last between three and five hours, the warning said.

Environment Canada noted that similar storms in the past have cause adverse driving conditions, school cancellations, and disruptions to essential services.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning said. “Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”