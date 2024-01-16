Menu

Share

Share

Weather

Snowfall warnings issued in N.B, lots of rain and wind coming for parts of N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 8:11 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: January 16'
Global News Morning Forecast: January 16
Liem Vu gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, which are expecting rain and snowfall this week.

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings were issued along the Atlantic coast from Lunenburg County to Guysborough.

It’s expected that 25 to 30 millimetres of rain will fall from Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday morning, following a “brief period of snow” late Tuesday morning.

“Clear storm drains of ice and debris to help with local drainage,” the warning said. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

In Cape Breton, a Les Suêtes wind warning was issued from Margaree Harbour to Bay Saint Lawrence, where maximum wind gusts could reach 120 km/h from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada is also warning of significant snowfall in New Brunswick. Snowfall warnings are in effect for northern New Brunswick, where 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Tuesday afternoon until early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for parts of central New Brunswick, where “snow, at times heavy, followed by freezing rain, is expected.”

In those areas, there will be about 10 to 20 centimetres of snow followed by two to eight millimetres of freezing rain. The freezing rain is going to last between three and five hours, the warning said.

Environment Canada noted that similar storms in the past have cause adverse driving conditions, school cancellations, and disruptions to essential services.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning said. “Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

More on Canada
