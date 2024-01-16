Menu

Canada

24-year-old Brampton driver charged after fleeing collision in Caledon: OPP

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 7:44 am
OPP say a 24-year-old driver was charged after fleeing a collision scene in Caledon. View image in full screen
OPP say a 24-year-old driver was charged after fleeing a collision scene in Caledon. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
The Ontario Provincial Police say they charged a 24-year-old Brampton driver after he allegedly fled the scene of a collision in Caledon on Sunday.

Police said the collision happened at around noon near Healey Road and Coleraine Drive.

Officers were able to locate the driver who had fled the scene, police said.

“After locating the driver, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested,” police said.

Police charged Melina Raggiunti Brown, 24, from Brampton with operation while impaired and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Investigators said she has a court appearance next month and had her vehicle impounded for seven days. Her licence was also suspended for 90 days.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

