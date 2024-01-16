Menu

Weather

Frigid and snowy weather forecast for parts of Canada amid cold snap

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2024 7:22 am
Click to play video: 'Why Canada’s in a cold snap despite El Niño'
Why Canada’s in a cold snap despite El Niño
WATCH: Why Canada's in a cold snap despite El Niño
Environment Canada’s weather map looks like a quilt made up of various warnings and alerts from coast to coast.

Special statements and snowfall warnings are in effect for much of British Columbia Monday. Snow is in the forecast, as an arctic flow spreads south to combine with a low-pressure system swinging in off the Pacific.

Click to play video: 'WestJet cancels upwards of 500 flights in 5 days, blames severe weather'
WestJet cancels upwards of 500 flights in 5 days, blames severe weather

Most of Alberta and Saskatchewan remain in the icy grip of an extreme cold warning. Temperatures overnight are expected to dip as low as minus-40 to -50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Southern Ontario is dealing with a handful of snow squall warnings, watches and advisories.

Quebec currently has a winter storm weather statement in place along the Jacques Cartier Strait

Atlantic Canada is in for a mixed bag today, with a snowfall warning covering most of New Brunswick. A rainfall warning is in effect for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast. There are also wind warnings in effect for almost all of Newfoundland.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

