1 hospitalized, Coquihalla Highway traffic restricted south of Merritt after crash

A person has been taken to the hospital in stable condition after a crash on the Coquihalla Highway on Monday evening.

Four ambulances responded to the multiple-vehicle collision south of the Great Bear Snowshed, near the Box Canyon Chain-Up Area, around 5:45 p.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The southbound lane of the highway is now closed between Hope and Merritt as first responders continue to clear the scene.

According to the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, there’s no timeline in place for a full reopening of the highway.

“Please continue to avoid the area,” Cpl. Dave Noon posted on X, describing the crash as “serious.”

“Consider planning an alternate route.”