Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 hospitalized, Coquihalla Highway traffic restricted south of Merritt after crash

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 10:44 pm
Road and weather conditions along the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.
Road and weather conditions along the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. DriveBC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person has been taken to the hospital in stable condition after a crash on the Coquihalla Highway on Monday evening.

Four ambulances responded to the multiple-vehicle collision south of the Great Bear Snowshed, near the Box Canyon Chain-Up Area, around 5:45 p.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The southbound lane of the highway is now closed between Hope and Merritt as first responders continue to clear the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, there’s no timeline in place for a full reopening of the highway.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Please continue to avoid the area,” Cpl. Dave Noon posted on X, describing the crash as “serious.”

“Consider planning an alternate route.”

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as B.C. hockey dad'
Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as B.C. hockey dad
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices