Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 9:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

Story continues below advertisement

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Story continues below advertisement
More on Canada

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

Canada

Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge'
Debunking ‘Blue Monday’ in Lethbridge
WATCH: For those of us who have trouble finding a gift for someone on our holiday list, purchasing a gift card is a popular option. But there are provincial rules around those cards and Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has a timely reminder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a unique way to fend off the winter blues, Lethbridge College welcomed Archie’s Angels Rabbit Rescue to give students an opportunity to snuggle with some furry friends on blue Monday.

To some, the third Monday of January is the saddest day of the entire year.

However, according to health promotions coordinator Lori Harasem, there isn’t any validity to that claim.

“There is no evidence that today is the most depressing day of the year,” said Harasem. “Ironically it was actually started by a travel agency years ago, and I mean obviously it isn’t a great time of year for a lot of people and for very valid reasons.

“That includes, there’s a lot more isolation in winter because of the cold, people aren’t really going outside, but also not going outside we aren’t being exposed to the sun which has a lot of positive effects on our body.

Click to play video: 'Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months'
Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

“So, a lot of people are probably not feeling as excited and happy as their usual selves this time of year, but Blue Monday itself is actually a little bit of a fallacy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harasem shared that with the cold weather, many people might be left with feelings of sadness or a lack of motivation or energy.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

However, despite the misconception of Blue Monday, it’s still a good day to remind people to keep their mental health a priority.

As David Gabert, the engagement and communication lead with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) explains, there are many factors that can impact someone’s mental wellbeing.

“One of the things we’ve seen, especially in the last year is the cost of living has gone up, and we know that has an effect on mental health,” Gabert said. “It’s hard to make time to find those resources, to find those supports, and it’s very concerning, very impactful to be worried about things like housing, food, utilities, whatever that might be and there are resources that are out there, so we encourage people to reach out.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Beat the Monday blues this January'
Beat the Monday blues this January

He went on to share that there are local resources, like the local distress lines available in Lethbridge 24/7 at 403-327-7905 or the Crisis Intervention Team Triage line at 403-381-1116.

Story continues below advertisement

In November, CMHA launched a nationwide suicide prevention line, 9-8-8, to help those in need. Meanwhile, Lethbridge College launched a similar program for their students.

“We have done a suicide prevention strategy at the college based on something called life promotion, which is using Indigenous ways of knowing,” explained Harasem. “So, we’ve had students engaging with students for the past year about what things on campus fit under the pillars of life promotion and one of the things that came out very highly and regularly is that students love animals.”

Which is why the Lethbridge College Student Association wanted to bring in additional opportunities for students to connect with some furry friends.

So, whether it’s hanging out with a pet, reaching out to local supports, or asking for help, there are many resources available for people to keep their mental health in check.

Sponsored content

AdChoices