Crime

One Order Motorcycle Club member facing numerous firearm charges

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 5:47 pm
A member of the One Order Motorcycle Club was arrested on January 11, 2024 after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) executed a search warrant in Brampton. View image in full screen
A member of the One Order Motorcycle Club was arrested on January 11, 2024 after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) executed a search warrant in Brampton. Handout / OPP
A member of the One Order Motorcycle Club is facing a number of charges after authorities executed a search warrant in Brampton, Ont., last week, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

The OPP-led Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU), who was leading the investigation, determined the accused was also in violation of release orders at the time of their arrest.

According to police, 39-year-old Sherwin Anthony “AJ” Jhingoree of Brampton was arrested on Jan. 11 and faces several charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, manufacture a prohibited firearm, among other related offences.

One Order Motorcycle Club member facing numerous firearm charges - image View image in full screen
Handout / OPP

During the search warrant, officers also recovered a prohibited shotgun, a non-restricted rifle, two imitation handguns, components to make seven restricted handguns, one vest containing ballistic panels, four One Order Motorcycle Club vests, with one containing ballistic panels and two cellphones.

The accused was held in custody and will appear before an Ontario court in Brampton on Jan. 17.

One Order Motorcycle Club member facing numerous firearm charges - image View image in full screen
Handout / OPP
In a statement, the OPP said the BEU works with other police services and law enforcement agencies to “disrupt and dismantle organized crime groups” and “curtail the organized crime activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMG).”

While most motorcycle enthusiasts are law abiding, the OPP says, “OMG members believe that they are the one per cent that live outside the law.”

The OPP said these criminal organizations activities cause “harm and victimization in communities across Ontario.”

“These profit-driven activities include fraud, drug trafficking, human trafficking, assaults, intimidation and murder,” the OPP said.

