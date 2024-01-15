Serious Markham roadside collision leaves 27-year-old in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

A man remains in life-threatening condition after a serious roadside collision in Markham, Ont., last week, according to York Regional Police.

Police were called to Donald Cousens Parkway, south of Copper Creek Drive, on Friday at around 6 p.m. for reports of a collision.

According to police, the driver of a Hyundai Genesis had pulled over to inspect a noise coming from their vehicle when a Honda Civic travelling southbound struck the open door of the Hyundai, throwing the driver a considerable distance.

Police said that the driver of the Hyundai — a 27-year-old male — was transported to a trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition. A passenger in the Hyundai also suffered a minor injury.

The driver of the Honda Civic sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene, police said. However, no charges have been laid at this time.

Investigators are now appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance of the area around the time of the collision, to come forward.

York Regional Police have provided a link where footage can be uploaded, which can be accessed here. Information can also be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.