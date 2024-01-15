Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious Markham roadside collision leaves 27-year-old in life-threatening condition

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 3:19 pm
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a serious collision in the City of Markham that left one person in life-threatening condition. A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a serious collision in the City of Markham that left one person in life-threatening condition. A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man remains in life-threatening condition after a serious roadside collision in Markham, Ont., last week, according to York Regional Police.

Police were called to Donald Cousens Parkway, south of Copper Creek Drive, on Friday at around 6 p.m. for reports of a collision.

According to police, the driver of a Hyundai Genesis had pulled over to inspect a noise coming from their vehicle when a Honda Civic travelling southbound struck the open door of the Hyundai, throwing the driver a considerable distance.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said that the driver of the Hyundai — a 27-year-old male — was transported to a trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition. A passenger in the Hyundai also suffered a minor injury.

The driver of the Honda Civic sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene, police said. However, no charges have been laid at this time.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are now appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance of the area around the time of the collision, to come forward.

York Regional Police have provided a link where footage can be uploaded, which can be accessed here. Information can also be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices