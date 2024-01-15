Winnipeg pedestrian, 18, killed in weekend crash on Notre Dame Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Cecil Street Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 6 a.m., where they were told by paramedics that the man had been taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash not only stayed at the scene and spoke to officers, but also tried to give the man emergency medical care until an ambulance arrived.

Police believe the victim ran in front of the southbound vehicle.