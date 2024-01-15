Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg pedestrian, 18, killed in weekend crash on Notre Dame Avenue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 12:25 pm
A Winnipeg ambulance. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg ambulance. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 18-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Cecil Street Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 6 a.m., where they were told by paramedics that the man had been taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash not only stayed at the scene and spoke to officers, but also tried to give the man emergency medical care until an ambulance arrived.

Police believe the victim ran in front of the southbound vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision'
Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices