Canada

S&P/TSX composite creeps higher in late-morning trading, U.S. markets closed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2024 11:41 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Gains in the telecommunication and energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index creep higher in late-morning trading to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.96 points at 20,998.18.

U.S. stock markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents US compared with 74.70 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was down 43 cents at US$72.25 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 23 cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$2,057.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.78 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

