Health-care workers offer ‘common sense ideas,’ province promises to prioritize them

Send this page to someone via email

A contest put on by the Nova Scotia government that asked health-care workers to suggest improvements to the system — and then had the public vote on the suggestions — has revealed most people want simple technology and communication upgrades.

Among the top suggestions were enabling hospital caller ID “so patients can see when the hospital calls,” sending texts to remind patients of their appointments, allowing patients to pre-register online before a surgery or specialist appointment, and developing a registration app where clerks can scan a QR code.

Other ideas focused on workflow and scope of practice to alleviate pressures on nurses.

The Healthcare Improvement Challenge ran last fall, and asked workers to submit “common sense ideas.”

According to a news release Monday, some 8,722 Nova Scotians then voted from a shortlist of 20 ideas.

Story continues below advertisement

The top 10 ideas are now considered priorities, the province said.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The top 10 list, according to the province: