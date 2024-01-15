Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in Belleville apartment break and enter

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 11:47 am
break in suspect Belleville
Police in Belleville are looking for a suspect in connection with a break and enter at an apartment on Ann Street. Belleville Police/Handout
Police have released a security camera image that they say shows the suspect in a break and enter at a Belleville apartment building.

Investigators were called about the break-in at the Ann Street apartment block around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They say a suspect stole items from a secured area in the basement after getting into the building by breaking the locks on the front door.

Police are looking to identify a suspect in a photo sent to media Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Andi Boka at 613-966-0882 ext. 4238 or aboka@bellevilleps.ca.

