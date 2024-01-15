Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Ted Cawkwell on demand for Saskatchewan farmland, and the U11 Winter Classic Pond Hockey tournament.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan farmland is in high demand

Commercial farmland in Saskatchewan has been in high demand, pushing prices higher.

Ted Cawkwell of the Cawkwell Group is from the number one commercial real estate Re/Max realtor in Canada.

Cawkwell looks at who is buying farmland, restrictions on who can buy, what affects pricing, and trends in this interview with Chris Carr.

U11 Humboldt Broncos look to defend pond hockey title

Elk Ridge Resort is the host site for the second annual Winter Classic Pond Hockey tournament over three days starting on Jan. 19.

The tournament is hosted by the U11 Humboldt Broncos, who won the inaugural event in 2023.

Head coach Chad Knaus and several players talk with Chantal Wagner about the importance of the tournament and why it is exciting for both players and fans.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 15

The extreme cold warning continues — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Jan. 15, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.