Charges laid after shoplifting reported in Guelph’s west end

Guelph police say they charged two people following a shoplifting incident at a west end business.
Officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road on Friday night.
Investigators said staff tried to stop a man and a woman from taking merchandise, but she pulled out what was believed to be bear spray and both fled.
The pair were arrested a short distance away and $200 worth of trading cards was reportedly found on them.
During a search, police also found over $830 worth of crystal meth, a cannister of dog spray and stolen property including ID.
A 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Guelph, each face charges.
They were released with court dates scheduled for February.
