Charges laid after shoplifting reported in Guelph’s west end

Guelph police say they charged two people following a shoplifting incident at a west end business.

Officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road on Friday night.

Investigators said staff tried to stop a man and a woman from taking merchandise, but she pulled out what was believed to be bear spray and both fled.

The pair were arrested a short distance away and $200 worth of trading cards was reportedly found on them.

During a search, police also found over $830 worth of crystal meth, a cannister of dog spray and stolen property including ID.

A 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Guelph, each face charges.

They were released with court dates scheduled for February.