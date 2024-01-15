Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after shoplifting reported in Guelph’s west end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 15, 2024 10:54 am
A pair from Guelph were caught with over $800 worth of controlled substances on them after trying to steal merchandise from a business on Friday. View image in full screen
A pair from Guelph were caught with over $800 worth of controlled substances on them after trying to steal merchandise from a business on Friday. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they charged two people following a shoplifting incident at a west end business.

Officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road on Friday night.

Investigators said staff tried to stop a man and a woman from taking merchandise, but she pulled out what was believed to be bear spray and both fled.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The pair were arrested a short distance away and $200 worth of trading cards was reportedly found on them.

Trending Now

During a search, police also found over $830 worth of crystal meth, a cannister of dog spray and stolen property including ID.

A 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Guelph, each face charges.

They were released with court dates scheduled for February.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices