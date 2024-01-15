Menu

Head-on collision in Peterborough west-end sends 4 to hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 10:00 am
Head-on collision near Peterborough sends 4 to hospital
Four people were sent to hospital following a head on crash on the North Monaghan Parkway in Peterborough on Jan. 13, 2024.
Four people were sent to hospital following a head-on collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday night.

Just before 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene along the North Monaghan Parkway in the west-end of the city.

Paramedics treated four people at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

— more to come

