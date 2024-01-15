Head-on collision in Peterborough west-end sends 4 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were sent to hospital following a head-on collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday night.

Just before 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene along the North Monaghan Parkway in the west-end of the city.

Paramedics treated four people at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a head on crash with multiple patients on North Monaghan Parkway east of Highway 7 in @CavanMonaghan. @PtboPolice have the road blocked in both directions. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/MSHQUcwscY — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 14, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

— more to come