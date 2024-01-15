Head-on collision in Peterborough west-end sends 4 to hospital

Four people were sent to hospital following a head-on collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday night.
Just before 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene along the North Monaghan Parkway in the west-end of the city.
Paramedics treated four people at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.
— more to come
