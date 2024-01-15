Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the downtown core on Sunday night.
The stabbing happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 11:30 p.m.
Police said officers went to a residence after reports of an altercation where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, police said.
A suspect was taken into custody.
There is no word on what led to the altercation.
