Crime

Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 8:42 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Toronto Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the downtown core on Sunday night.

The stabbing happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said officers went to a residence after reports of an altercation where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, police said.

Trending Now

A suspect was taken into custody.

There is no word on what led to the altercation.

