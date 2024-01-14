Winnipeg police investigate house fire in Point Douglas, urging public to avoid area

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police say parts of Grove Street and Hallet Street are closed and traffic is being rerouted.

The public is being urged to avoid the area if possible.

The city says the two-and-a-half-storey multi-family home in the 100 block of Rex Avenue caught fire at 11:20 a.m.

Everyone in the house got out safely and neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The city says one firefighter was injured minorly and was treated by on-scene paramedics. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was declared under control at 2:37 p.m. Crews will be on the scene throughout the afternoon and into the evening extinguishing hotspots.

The fire is under investigation and damage estimates are not available at this time. The home suffered significant smoke, fire, and water damage and is expected to be a complete loss.