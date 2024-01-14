Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police investigate house fire in Point Douglas, urging public to avoid area

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 4:13 pm
Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police and fire crews are investigating a house fire in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police say parts of Grove Street and Hallet Street are closed and traffic is being rerouted.

The public is being urged to avoid the area if possible.

The city says the two-and-a-half-storey multi-family home in the 100 block of Rex Avenue caught fire at 11:20 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Avenue fire, believed to be accidental, sends 1 to hospital in critical condition'
Winnipeg Avenue fire, believed to be accidental, sends 1 to hospital in critical condition
Trending Now

Everyone in the house got out safely and neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says one firefighter was injured minorly and was treated by on-scene paramedics. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The fire was declared under control at 2:37 p.m. Crews will be on the scene throughout the afternoon and into the evening extinguishing hotspots.

The fire is under investigation and damage estimates are not available at this time. The home suffered significant smoke, fire, and water damage and is expected to be a complete loss.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices