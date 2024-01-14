Man arrested after reportedly spitting, hitting woman with shopping cart in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Victoria last week after he allegedly spat at a woman and rammed her with a shopping cart at a grocery store.

Police said the man has several prior assault convictions.

“The repeat nature of this offender is concerning and attacks like this can impact our collective sense of security,” Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak said.

“VicPD is pursuing all the tools in our toolbox to mitigate the risk chronic offenders like this impose, while fully acknowledging the limits that exist within the criminal justice system today.”

On Jan. 4, just before noon, Victoria police responded to a report of an assault at a grocery store on Yates Street. The suspect reportedly attempted to punch a woman, while making racist comments. He then allegedly proceeded to spit on the woman and ram a shopping cart into her stomach.

VicPD said the suspect has had “hundreds of prior contacts” with police.

The suspect is currently in custody pending a future court date.