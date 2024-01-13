Menu

Canada

Winnipeg’s Main Street Project launches 50/50 raffle, aims to raise $15k for food programs

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 6:56 pm
The Main Street Project in Winnipeg has launched a 50/50 raffle in hopes of raising more money for food programs.
The Main Street Project in Winnipeg has launched a 50/50 raffle in hopes of raising more money for food programs. Randall Paull / Global News
The Main Street Project in Winnipeg has launched a 50/50 raffle in hope of raising more money for food programs.

The organization’s Cindy Titus says the project is still in need of food. To combat a slow fundraising month the shelter has introduced its first online raffle.

“We are hoping to raise at least $15,000 through the 50/50 raffle,” she said.

The raffle is on throughout January and ticket sales close at the end of the month. The draw then takes place on the first of February.

Helping Winnipeggers in need stay warm

Additionally, she says the shelter is working hard to make sure vulnerable Winnipeggers have access to a warm space as the cold weather continues.

“The pop-up shelter team will mobilize to open 24-hour shelter,” she said. “There’s also a winter weather outreach van that Main Street Project is operating.”

Titus says the pop-up shelter gets used when spaces are full in all other shelters and the temperature is minus ten or colder.

“That’s actually been open for quite a while now and it’s very busy,” she added.

Extreme cold weather warnings are in place for most of Manitoba Saturday night as Arctic temperatures continue to sweep the nation.

Windchill values as cold as minus 55 are expected in Winnipeg – as well as most of Southern and central Manitoba.

