Canada

RCMP seek tips in fatal Maskwacis pedestrian hit-and-run

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 3:40 pm
RCMP are turning to the public for help identifying the driver involved in a hit and run that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman in Maskwacis on Jan. 7th.
RCMP in Alberta are seeking input regarding a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman in Maskwacis on Jan. 7.
Alberta RCMP have turned to the public for help relating to a hit and run that claimed the life of a woman in Maskwacis on Jan. 7.

Police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m., north of the intersection of Powerline Road and Highway 611 West.

The hit-and-run claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman.

Police believe the woman was walking from one home to another along a gravel road when she was struck.

RCMP said they have identified the vehicle involved as well as the driver but are seeking more information regarding the circumstances.

Anyone with more information can contact RCMP directly or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

